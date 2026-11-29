Beyond Chhath, Biharis in the US make sure that the essence of Bihar travels with them across borders, finding expression in festivals both big and small. Keeping this cultural connection alive, around 100 people from across the tri-state area gathered in Princeton, New Jersey, for Sama-Chakewa festival organised by Salhesh USA. While some travelled for hours to attend the celebration, others were experiencing the festival for the first time or reconnecting with a tradition they had not witnessed since childhood in Bihar's Mithila. This lesser known festival which has its roots in Bihar's Mithila brought together Maithil families to celebrate their cultural heritage through clay art, traditional folk songs and dance. Children as young as two joined teenagers and adults in creating clay figures of Sama, Chakewa, birds and other characters associated with the festival.

What is Sama-Chakewa?

Sama-Chakewa is a traditional folk festival of Mithilanchal, a region spanning north Bihar and southeastern Nepal. Celebrated from the day after Chhath until Kartik Purnima, the festival symbolises the bond between brothers and sisters. As part of the tradition, sisters create small figures of Sama, Chakewa, the gossiping Chugla and various birds. According to the Mithila folk tradition, Sama was the daughter of Lord Krishna and Jambavati. She married Chakradhar, known locally as Chakeva. A wicked man named Chugla grew jealous of Sama's happiness and kindness and spread false rumors to Lord Krishna, claiming Sama was having an illicit affair with a sage in the forest. Blinded by anger upon hearing the rumor, Lord Krishna cursed both Sama and Chakeva to turn into birds and be separated from their family. Sama's brother, Shamba, refused to accept his sister's fate. He performed intense penance and prayed deeply to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva to lift the curse. Moved by Shamba's selfless love and devotion, the gods restored Sama and Chakeva to their human forms. When Lord Krishna learned the truth about Chugala's lies, he banished Chugala and blessed the sibling bond.

Folk art meets environmental conservation

Aprajita Jha, founder of Salhesh USA, told WION that the event not only celebrated Mithila's cultural heritage but also highlighted the importance of protecting the region's natural environment. The organisers drew attention to the migratory birds that return to Mithila region of the state every winter. "Sama Chakewa welcomes the birds that return to Mithila each winter, but the land they return to is changing. Many of us feel nostalgic for Mithila, but nostalgia alone cannot sustain it," said . She also highlighted concerns over flooding in the Kosi and Kamala regions, sand deposits on agricultural land, water shortages during summers and the declining number of trees.