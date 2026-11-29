December 2026 is set to be a packed month for moviegoers, with several films gearing up for theatrical release. Among the much-anticipated titles are Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi and Vivek Oberoi’s Mr & Mrs Grey. Despite their alleged strained relationship, Vivek recently shared a message for Khan and wished him well for his upcoming war drama.

Vivek Oberoi wishes Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi success

On November 28, Vivek attended an event organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association in Mumbai, where he spoke with several media houses, including ANI. He was asked about Khan’s upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, and his own release, Mr & Mrs Grey, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres a week later.

In response, Vivek said films celebrating the bravery and courage of the Indian Armed Forces deserve audience support. He added that he hopes Maatrubhumi receives immense love and inspires people.

He said, “I believe that any film based on the valour, bravery, and courage of our Indian Armed Forces should be supported by us as an audience. I hope this film receives a lot of love. It was directed by my friend, Apoorva Lakhia. I worked with him on Shootout at Lokhandwala. I wish him all the very best and hope that he achieves great success. I also hope this film serves as an inspiration to people. I have always maintained that any film which fosters respect in our hearts for our brothers and sisters in uniform deserves to be successful.”

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Speaking about both Mr & Mrs Grey and Maatrubhumi, the Ramayana actor said that every film has its own audience and destiny, and that success depends on how audiences respond to it.

“Every film has its own audience. If a film is meant to succeed, it will find its audience anywhere; if it is not, it won’t succeed even in an empty theatre. In this sense, every film carries its own destiny,” he added.

About Mr and Mrs Grey

Vivek is set to star in the psychological thriller Mr & Mrs Grey, directed by Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 11 and follows Manav, who faces exposure over an affair and financial fraud. Ashish Vidyarthi and Shreya Sharma also feature in key roles.

Vivek was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana Part 1, in which he portrayed Vidyutjihva, the husband of Shurpanakha, played by Rakul Preet Singh. The film also features Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey and Sai Pallavi.

About Maatrubhumi

Khan’s much-awaited Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film was previously titled Battle of Galwan.