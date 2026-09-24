At a recent Cancer Rose Day event in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi became emotional as his adopted daughter, Sahara Shah, took a major step in her career. Shah, whom Oberoi adopted when she was two and a half years old, announced her first Nepali film, leaving her father emotionbal and proud.

Vivek Oberoi’s adopted daughter Sahara Shah announces her Nepali film debut

Vivek Oberoi is the father of two children, Vivaan Veer and Ameyaa Nirvana. He expanded his family by adopting Sahara Shah when she was two and a half years old while she was undergoing cancer treatment. Now 22 and free from the chronic disease, Shah is set to begin her acting journey after announcing her first Nepali film.

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On September 22 (Tuesday), at an event in Mumbai, Sahara Shah announced her decision to follow in the footsteps of her adoptive father, Vivek Oberoi, and begin her career with a Nepali film. She said, “I completed my aviation training. I’ll see you soon in Dubai, and I don’t think we’ll have distance between us anymore. I’m playing a lead actress in a film. It’s a Nepali film. I haven’t signed yet. I wanted to take your blessing. You’ve been a huge part of my life. I’ve seen you since I was a child, and I always wanted to follow in your footsteps. I’m not even halfway there. I don’t think I’ll be able to reach any place you are in.”

Sahara continued to praise Vivek Oberoi for always supporting her in her life decisions, whether it was acting, dancing, or anything else she wanted to explore. Referring to Vivek as “dada”, she added, “You've always supported me when it came to acting, dancing, and whatever I wanted to do. That gave me so much conviction to dream big for me and my mum. We come from such a background. All of this is such a far-fetched dream. It was all possible because of you.”

“Gifting this to him feels like such a small thing because it’s nothing compared to what you’ve done for me. It’s all been possible because of you. There’s so much love and affection for you. I’m so overwhelmed,” Shah stated.

The special moment left Oberoi emotional as he embraced Shah and said, “This is a very proud moment for me. I want you to fly high in your career and do very well in films. I feel so happy. God bless you, beta. Never forget you’re a winner. You fought against cancer and are a happy achiever in life today.”

Talking to IANS, Vivek Oberoi recalled the emotional moment when he first met Sahara battling cancer, praising her courage and celebrating her inspiring journey of overcoming the disease. He said, "She was just a two-and-a-half-year-old child when I first held her in my arms, and I broke down thinking how such a little girl would battle cancer. But even then, the way she firmly gripped my finger showed me her fighting spirit. Today, I am overjoyed to see that she has defeated cancer and come forward to inspire so many children."

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