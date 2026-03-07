/Vivek Oberoi safely returns to Dubai amid geo-political tensions: ‘Spent entire journey with my own heart racing’



As geopolitical tensions grew in the Middle East amid the Israel, US, Iran conflict, actor Vivek Oberoi was among several Indians and others who were personally affected. However, Oberoi was not stuck in Dubai, but his family lives there, and hence it was a matter of concern for him. Nevertheless, the actor is back in Dubai and has reunited with his family, and all are safe.

The actor, who recently returned to Dubai, expressed gratitude to UAE government for their resilience and building a government that protects.

On Friday, Vivek shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he thanked the government and Emirates airlines.

"For all of us from over 200 nationalities who live here, the UAE is simply home. Over the past few days, as geopolitical tensions grew, the distance between where I was and where my family waited felt heavier than ever,” Vivek said in a video.

Vivek captioned the video: “My deepest gratitude to the UAE leadership, the frontline heroes, and the wings of @emirates for their incredible guardianship. It’s good to be back.”

He added, "Returning to Dubai, I felt every person on that Emirates plane had a silent story in their eyes. Hats off to the Emirates crew for maintaining calm and taking care of everyone with a smile despite their own fears. The moment we touched down, the atmosphere shifted from silent anxiety to a collective surge of relief.”

Vivek lives in Meadows neighbourhood of Dubai with wife Priyanka Alva and two kids, son Vivaan and daughter Ameyaa.

Saying that he was moved to tears when he reunited with his families. Recalling the time when he was returning, he said, “Walking through the terminal, I saw daughters throwing themselves into their parents’ arms and fathers lifting their little ones in the air. I spent the entire journey with my own heart racing, my thoughts fixed entirely on my kids,” he said.