Before 6 am, the southern end of the Padma Bridge was already a battlefield. Hundreds of crude firebombs flew between rival camps, motorcycles burned, and one man lay dead.

The first day of a 48-hour lockdown called by the banned Awami League (AL) began with deadly violence in Shariatpur's Zajira Upazila. Clashes between AL and BNP activists killed Jubo League activist Ibrahim Sipahi and wounded several others. At least two of the injured had gunshot wounds.

The Padma Bridge clash

The fighting began shortly after 6 am at Jamaddar Mor in the Naodoba area, near the bridge toll plaza on the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway. Witnesses said both sides hurled hundreds of crude firebombs. Between 20 and 25 motorcycles and a local restaurant were set on fire.

Police fired tear gas and sound grenades but were forced to retreat at one point. Traffic on the expressway stayed suspended for about three hours.

AL activists had blocked the bridge, chanting slogans demanding the restoration of their democratic rights, the release of all political prisoners and an end to mass arrests.

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Gopalganj at a standstill

In Gopalganj, the hometown of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daily life stopped. Most shops stayed shut, streets were nearly empty, and residents stayed indoors. Rickshaws, vans and motorcycles were largely confined to narrow lanes.

Authorities deployed 58 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), 15 platoons of the Ansar Battalion and 2,000 police personnel across the district.

Activists blocked highways with tree trunks, cutting Gopalganj's links with the rest of the country. Reports said sections of the Dhaka–Khulna and Dhaka–Barishal highways were also obstructed. Regional routes such as Gopalganj–Tekerhat and Pirojpur–Gopalganj were shut as well.

Bus services between Dhaka and Gopalganj, Khulna, Satkhira and Pirojpur were suspended.

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Symbolic moments

At Tekerhat Port, known as the "Gateway to Southern Bengal", supporters blocked the road. They also played Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's March 7 speech on loudspeakers in public, which AL supporters said was the first time in 2.5 years. AL-aligned accounts claimed the port is now under their control. That claim is unverified.

Wider unrest

AL supporters are also staging protests, rallies and highway blockades in Dhaka, Cumilla and Pabna. Separately, several crude bombs exploded near government and international organisation offices in Cox's Bazar town early Sunday. No link to the lockdown has been established.

The banned party claims the southern districts are "under control" and says it is mounting "fierce resistance". The security presence suggests authorities are taking the threat seriously, with checkpoints and train suspensions reported.

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