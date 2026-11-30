Spanish vote on Sunday (November 29) turnout to be highest in 40 years at more than 78 per cent, according to an official. The data showed the turnout is the highest since 1986. Meanwhile, the figure, still changing, was higher than the final turnout of 66.59 per cent in the last election in 2023, according to the interior ministry.



In addition, Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP) and far-right Vox party are within reach of a parliamentary majority after the general election, according to a voter survey published after polls closed on the mainland.



A new Sigma Dos poll for Spanish broadcaster RTVE, drawn from 19,500 interviews conducted November 13-28, projects the Popular Party (PP) winning 131 to 136 seats, with Vox adding 44 to 48. Together, the two right-leaning parties could command 175 to 184 seats, just short of or right at the 176 threshold needed for a majority in Spain's 350-seat Congress.



Should the PP and Vox join forces, it could spell the end of Pedro Sanchez's eight-year run as Socialist prime minister and mark the far right's first entry into national government since Spain's return to democracy after Francisco Franco died in 1975. Sanchez's PSOE is projected to come in second with 119 to 124 seats, while the hard-left Broad Front trails further behind at 10 to 11.