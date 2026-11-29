New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was unapologetic about his bouncer barrage at India's Akash Deep during Day 3 of the ongoing second Test in Christchurch.Jamieson bowled fierce bouncers to Akash Deep, who later suffered a concussion and was ruled out of the second Test. While Akash Deep spearheaded India's attack in the first innings, picking up his second Test five-for, his absence hurt the visitors as the Kiwis led by 243 with seven wickets remaining. Seamer Prasidh Krishna replaced Akash Deep in the playing XI, bowling 10 overs for 29 runs.



Midway through a crucial 46-run stand for the eighth wicket between Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep, Jamieson continued his short-ball barrage at the Indian quick, which hit him twice on the head. During the spell, Jamieson was caught on the stump mic replying to his teammates about his short-ball tactic, saying, “What? He gave it to us. Why should I care for him, man? Why? He gives to us; we give it back. We didn't start it, but we'll finish it.”

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Notably, Jamieson’s remarks have come on the back of a similar approach used by Indian quicks Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj during the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, which India won 3-1.



Meanwhile, the lanky quick was New Zealand’s best bowler in the first innings, and despite gritty resistance from Jurel and the tailenders, he returned with 4/69 in 25.1 overs. Speaking on sticking to tighter lengths, and how they eventually reaped the rewards, Jamieson said, “I felt like we went past the outside edge probably what felt like 30-plus times and just couldn't seem to get [the edge]. [Dhruv Jurel, who scored 88] did a good job. Obviously, the more time he spent at the crease, the easier it gets.



“And, yeah, just did a great job just sort of hanging in there. I sort of felt like we did the same yesterday, you know, through that, when the ball's a little bit softer and the wicket's sort of doing a little bit less.

