New Zealand strengthened their hold over the second Test against India after reaching 133/3 at stumps on Day 3 at Hagley Oval on Sunday (Nov 29). The hosts now have a 243-run lead, with seven wickets remaining in their second innings. Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 46 off 84 balls, while Daryl Mitchell was batting on five off 38 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah was India’s most successful bowler, picking up two wickets.

India began the day at 116/6 and were bowled out for 246 in their first innings, giving New Zealand a 110-run lead after the hosts had scored 356. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel led India’s fightback with a brilliant 88 off 170 balls, hitting 14 boundaries.

Jurel shared a 46-run partnership with Akash Deep, who scored 29 off 52 deliveries, for the seventh wicket. Nathan Smith broke the stand by dismissing Akash, while Matt Henry sent Anshul Kamboj back for a duck. Jurel then added 64 runs with debutant Gurnoor Brar before India’s innings came to an end.

In the second innings, Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing captain Tom Latham for eight. He later removed Henry Nicholls to claim his second wicket. Devon Conway scored 51 before Washington Sundar dismissed him, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a brilliant diving catch at point.

India’s other bowlers struggled to make an impact, as Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and concussion substitute Prasidh Krishna failed to take a wicket.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep was ruled out of the remaining match after suffering a concussion when a delivery struck his helmet while batting. Prasidh Krishna was named his replacement.

With New Zealand holding a 243-run lead, India face a tough challenge on Day 4. The visitors will need to dismiss the remaining batters quickly and chase the target to secure a series victory.