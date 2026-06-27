/'Jeh gave me a plastic sword..': Saif Ali Khan says his family has largely healed over intruder incident, but will he forgive the guy?

In January 2025, a shocking incident took place at the Bandra home of Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, when an intruder broke into their house through their son Jeh’s bedroom. The incident left Khan with serious injuries and landed him in the hospital after he was stabbed by the intruder.

He sustained six stab wounds. Over the past two years, the actor has spoken about that night several times. Recently, during his interaction with Mojo Story, Saif shared that the family has healed and that forgiveness has helped them move forward.

Saif Ali Khan on burglary and how he confronted the intruder

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Recalling the traumatic night of the attack at his home, Saif Ali Khan opened up about confronting the intruder, the life-threatening injuries he sustained, and the emotional aftermath for his family.

He said, ''This burglar broke in through the bathroom window and the next thing we are lying in bed and this nanny comes in says Jeh baba ke kamre main koi aaya hai uske haath mai churi hai ussko paisa chaiye. I was like what? I was in my sleep so I went in there and I saw this guy... he had this knife and it was dark. Maybe if I had put the lights on and said, 'You know where you are and you know what you're doing,' I could have made him talk it out. I don't know what took over, but I jumped on him. We had this fight and he went crazy with these knives. There were cuts and blood everywhere."

Describing the aftermath, he added, "I noticed I was in a kurta pajama, covered in blood. I was lying on the floor. I thought I might die. There's something about adrenaline... you feel incredibly happy. You feel like I've had a full life and it's been absolutely amazing. I would just like to see maybe one of the kids and hold their hand and say goodbye."

The 54-year-old sustained serious neck and spine injuries and had to undergo surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

Saif then recounted the journey to the hospital with his son Taimur. "I really wanted to be with Tim. He was giving me a lot of strength and calm. I said, 'Will you come with me?' He looked at me and said, 'Are you gonna die?' I said, 'No... there's something in my back that hurts a lot, but I'm not gonna die.' We went to the hospital together in an auto rickshaw."

Speaking about the severity of his injuries, he revealed, "He basically broke a cheap kitchen knife on my backbone. A six-inch part of the blade got lodged into my vertebra and nicked the spinal cord. That's how close I came to getting paralysed."

Reflecting on the incident today, Saif shared that his family has largely healed and that forgiveness has helped them move forward.