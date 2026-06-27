/Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan shine as bridesmaids at Avantika Sundar’s grand wedding

The high-profile wedding of Avantika Sundar, daughter of actress and politician Khushbu Sundar and director Sundar C, was a grand celebration attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and Tamil cinema. Fulfilling the bridesmaid duties, Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan joined the event as part of the bridal team.

The Baahubali actress recently shared a series of pictures featuring Krishnan, Khusbu Sundar, Sundar C and many more, dressing in coordinated ivory-beige outfits for Avantika’s big day.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan at Avantika Sundar's wedding

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While Sundar's intimate wedding in Goa had already captured much attention online, Bhatia's sharing rare pictures from the celebrations has sent a wave of excitement among fans.

On June 26 (Friday), Bhatia posted a series of snaps from Avantika Sundar’s grand wedding, along with a heartfelt caption. Using Instagram’s new update, which allows users to add a caption to each photo, she gave every picture its own heartfelt note.

In the first picture, the actress shared a photo of herself showing her full attire, featuring an ivory-beige saree paired with an additional shawl draped over her right side. She also wore a beautiful set of beaded jewellery and an ear cuff stack.

The series also includes the mangalsutra ceremony of the newlywed couple. Another set of pictures features Trisha Krishnan alongside Bhatia, which she captioned, “Friends like family.”

The bridesmaids wore matching traditional ivory-beige silk sarees, creating an elegant and mesmerising aesthetic to the wedding.

Other celebrities at Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding

Several photos and clips from the wedding have gone viral, including one showing Chiranjeevi with his wife, Surekha Konidela. Nagarjuna was also seen with his wife, former actor Amala Akkineni, as well as Venkatesh with his wife, Neeraja Daggubati.

In addition, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are also seen catching up with everyone and posing for pictures together.

About Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu Sundar is an Indian actress, politician, film producer, and prolific television personality. She has appeared in over 200 films, gaining immense popularity and cementing her status as one of the leading superstars of South Indian cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. Currently, she is an active politician and serves as a national executive committee member for the Bharatiya Janata Party.