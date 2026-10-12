/'Say no to Muse': Meta has no control over its own moderation AI while it forces a security nightmare on everyone

Meta's Muse agent has spent recent weeks being called a privacy and security nightmare. But the company's AI troubles do not begin or end with its new assistant. A quieter, older failure has been wrecking ordinary people's accounts for most of the year, and Meta still has not fixed it.

The Purge

Through 2026, large numbers of Facebook and Instagram users have reported being suddenly banned or suspended by Meta's automated enforcement systems — frequently flagged for child sexual exploitation, one of the gravest accusations a platform can make, with no specific content cited and no human explanation.

For many, the loss is not trivial. These are small businesses whose customers live on Instagram, creators whose livelihoods vanished overnight, families who lost years of photos and messages. A Change.org petition over the wrongful bans gathered tens of thousands of signatures early in the year. Users have described the experience, locked out with no recourse, as more than devastating.

Meta's Own Board Said Fix It

This is not only the complaint of aggrieved users. Meta's own Oversight Board — the independent body the company created to check its decisions — sided with them.

In June 2026, the board found that Meta's account deactivations lack due process and transparency, and that affected users are given thin support to appeal. It pressed Meta to explain what role AI actually plays in deciding these penalties. Reporting on the problem describes an especially damning detail: appeals are often reviewed by the same automated systems that made the original error, so the machine that wrongly banned you is also the one judging whether it was wrong. Non-English speakers appear to be hit disproportionately.

Months Later, No Fix

The striking thing is how little has changed since.

Months after the board's ruling, and the best part of a year after the wrongful bans became a mass grievance, users are still reporting the same sudden, unexplained purges with the same dead-end appeals. Meta's public response has been thin — statements welcoming the board's review, little visible change on the ground. For a company that can build a personal AI agent and ship it worldwide in weeks, the inability, or unwillingness, to fix a system that is destroying innocent users' accounts is telling.

Why This Is The Deeper Problem

Muse's flaws are alarming, but they affect people who chose to install an experimental agent. The moderation purge affects anyone with a Facebook or Instagram account, whether they touch AI or not.

It is the same underlying pattern: Meta deploying automated systems at enormous scale to make consequential decisions, without adequate human oversight or a working way to challenge them when they go wrong. With Muse, the machine acts on your behalf and oversteps. With moderation, the machine acts against you and will not listen. Both leave the user with little power and Meta with little accountability.

The Fair Point

In fairness, moderating billions of accounts is genuinely hard, and no human team could review every case. Enforcement against child exploitation, in particular, is supposed to err on the side of removal, because the cost of missing real abuse is horrific. Some wrongful bans are the unavoidable price of policing a platform at planetary scale, and Meta is not wrong to take the underlying harm seriously.

But that is an argument for better appeals, not for abandoning the wrongly accused. The scandal is not that the AI makes mistakes; it is that when it brands an innocent person a child predator and erases their account, there is no human who will look at the case and fix it. Scale explains the errors. It does not excuse the absence of a remedy.

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