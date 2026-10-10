/Portugal Federation confirms Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to national team despite suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the Portugal national football team during the Nov 2026 international break, with Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca saying that everyone wants the star forward back in the squad. However, disciplinary proceedings over Ronaldo’s departure from the national team camp have left his return uncertain.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (Oct 10), Proenca said the federation, head coach Jorge Jesus and the players were all keen to welcome their captain back. He also suggested that Ronaldo was willing to return to the team.

Proenca is hopeful that the matter will be resolved before Portugal’s next international matches in November.

“The Federation, the coach, all the teammates are aligned: we want Cristiano back. I expect him back already during the November international break,” Proenca said.

The FPF president also highlighted Ronaldo’s importance to Portuguese football, describing him as the best player of all time. His comments have raised hopes of a resolution after several days of uncertainty over the 41-year-old’s international future.

Proenca had earlier described the disagreement as a misunderstanding and tried to ease tensions as the federation worked towards resolving the issue.

Earlier on Saturday, the federation’s disciplinary council opened proceedings against Ronaldo over his departure from the national team camp during the previous international break, 24 hours before Portugal’s match against Denmark.

Ronaldo later apologised for his actions and indicated that he remained available to represent his country. However, the ongoing disciplinary process could affect when he returns to the squad.

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Portugal are scheduled to host Denmark on Nov 14 before travelling to face Wales on Nov 17 in their remaining 2026-27 UEFA Nations League group-stage matches.