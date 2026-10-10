/‘Every game against Liverpool is special’: Erling Haaland ahead of Anfield clash

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is looking forward to Sunday’s (Oct 11) Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield and has urged City fans to enjoy the occasion ahead of a major test for his side. Manchester City will return to action after the international break with an unbeaten record in their first five Premier League matches. With 15 points, Pep Guardiola’s side sit at the top of the table and will aim to continue their winning run against Liverpool.

Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Haaland spoke about his strong connection with Manchester City and the UK. The striker also highlighted the importance of the club’s supporters, with the match set to be broadcast live on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

Haaland explained that his family’s connection with the UK and his childhood experiences have made the country special to him.

“I care a lot about this place, the UK in general. My mother lived here for ten years. They lived in Nottingham and Leeds, so they never lived in Manchester, but obviously my father trained over at Carrington every day during his Manchester City days. I spent my first four years here, and my brother was nine and my sister was six. So, it’s a special place for us. And I care a lot about Manchester City, I have to say. I care a lot about the fans because I am a fan myself, and I feel with them as well,” Haaland said in the interview.

The City forward also spoke about the rivalry with Liverpool, recalling how he watched their battles under Pep Guardiola and former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during his time at Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

“It is always special to play against Liverpool, especially with Pep and Klopp going head-to-head over the years. I remember sitting in Salzburg and Dortmund watching Liverpool vs Man City games, and how much Pep and Klopp pushed each other. It is always special to play games at Anfield. I have won there, I drew there, I lost, so it is always special. Every Premier League game is different, and every game against Liverpool is always special.”

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With Anfield expected to provide a lively atmosphere, Haaland urged his teammates to stay united and maintain a positive attitude. He also expressed confidence that Manchester City fans would enjoy the experience.

“I am pretty sure that the Manchester City fans are going to have a good time when we visit Anfield. We have to stick together as a team. We must stay with each other, and we must stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile. We have to spread love to each other. Stick together, enjoy the ride, and smile. We have to stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games, and try to enjoy the situation and the game,” he added.