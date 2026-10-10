/Michael Hussey set to leave CSK as batting coach ahead of IPL 2027

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, have parted ways with their long-serving batting coach, Michael Hussey. According to media reports on Saturday (Oct 10), the franchise has decided to make changes to its coaching staff as part of its preparations for the IPL 2027 season. Hussey, who also played for CSK for several years, joined the team as batting coach in 2018 and has held the position ever since.

After parting ways with head coach Stephen Fleming earlier this year and appointing former India pacer Zaheer Khan as his replacement, CSK have now decided to end their association with Hussey.

The Chennai-based franchise have also removed bowling coach Eric Simmons and replaced him with former India pacer Mohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, the future of fielding coach James Foster remains uncertain. It will be interesting to see who CSK appoint as Hussey’s replacement in the batting coach role.

Hussey worked alongside Fleming at CSK for many years and the two share a strong bond. In August, reports suggested that Fleming wanted Hussey to become England’s new Test batting coach. The former Australian batter could join the England coaching staff ahead of Fleming’s first Test series as head coach.

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Hussey, who currently serves as the head coach of Welsh Fire in the men’s Hundred competition, has previously worked with England as a consultant. He was part of the team’s support staff during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where England won the title.