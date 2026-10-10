/IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Shreyas Iyer-led India will look to bounce back in the five-match T20I series when they take on Shai Hope’s West Indies in the third match at Holkar Stadium in Indore. India will aim to recover from their six-wicket defeat in the second T20I, where the visitors chased down a massive target of 250 runs.

A total of 501 runs were scored in the second T20I in Ranchi, with West Indies reaching the target with more than an over to spare. The high-scoring match once again raised concerns about the challenges bowlers face in modern-day cricket. India head coach Gautam Gambhir highlighted the issue, just two weeks after expressing similar concerns.

However, bowlers from both teams may face another difficult outing in Indore, where flat pitches and short boundaries are expected to favour the batters.

With conditions likely to support aggressive batting, the outcome could depend on how well both teams execute their plans in all departments. Fielding could also play a key role, as missed chances can prove costly in a high-scoring contest.

India experienced this in the second T20I when Mayank Yadav dropped Sherfane Rutherford at short fine leg. The West Indies batter was on 38 off 18 balls when he got a another chance and he made India pay for the mistake.

Rutherford went on to score 84 off just 37 deliveries, hitting seven sixes and seven fours. He also shared a crucial 120-run partnership with captain Shai Hope, who remained unbeaten on 102 off 45 balls, to guide West Indies to a comfortable victory.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs WI, 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday (Oct 10). The toss is scheduled for 6:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

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Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the third T20I between India and West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs WI, 3rd T20I?

The livestream of the third T20I between India and West Indies will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Naman Dhir