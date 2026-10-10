/Essex terminates Robin Das contract after batter appears in court on two rape charges

English county club Essex has terminated batter Robin Das’s contract following his appearance at Inner London Crown Court on Friday (Oct 9), charged with two counts of rape. Das, 24, was charged in July this year for twice raping a woman in Brixton in March 2024, following which he was arrested in August 2025, the Metropolitan Police said. Local media reported that Bangladesh-origin cricketer Das appeared in court and was released on conditional bail ahead of a five-day trial set for January 2028.

The right-handed batter made a single-team appearance for the club this season, scoring 29 in a Metro Bank One-Day Cup game against Middlesex on July 21. Essex, however, has since confirmed that he is no longer under contract.

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On Friday, the club released a statement: "Essex County Cricket Club is aware of today's court proceedings involving Robin Das. The club recognises the seriousness of the matter and will not comment further on the circumstances of the case.

"Das's playing contract with Essex ended prior to the conclusion of the 2026 season following his suspension and his resulting unavailability to fulfil his playing obligations. This decision was separate from the ongoing legal proceedings.

"Essex County Cricket Club has robust safeguarding and disciplinary procedures in place and regularly reviews these to ensure they remain appropriate.

"We will continue to work closely with the ECB, PCA and The Cricket Regulator as part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards across the club."