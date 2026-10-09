Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /BCCI invites IPL stakeholders for talks ahead of 2027 season

BCCI invites IPL stakeholders for talks ahead of 2027 season

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 21:58 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 21:58 IST
BCCI invites IPL stakeholders for talks ahead of 2027 season

BCCI invites IPL stakeholders for talks ahead of 2027 season Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The BCCI will hold a joint meeting with IPL stakeholders in Mumbai on Oct 15 to review past issues, gather feedback and discuss plans for the league’s 20th edition in 2027.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called a joint meeting with key stakeholders in Mumbai on Oct 15, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) prepares to enter its 20th season next year. The meeting will include IPL franchise owners and CEOs, state associations that have hosted matches and broadcasters. According to a BCCI source, the board plans to review the lessons and challenges from previous seasons and discuss concerns raised by stakeholders.

The BCCI will also discuss plans for organising the 2027 IPL. State associations are expected to play an important role in these discussions, as their feedback on match-day coordination and venue management will help the board address operational issues.

At its Annual General Meeting last month, the BCCI announced that its general body had unanimously agreed to celebrate the IPL’s 20-year milestone in a “grand way”.

Meanwhile, the board is expected to decide on the future of the Impact Player rule in the coming weeks. The rule has faced criticism from several quarters, with Indian captains and coaches of various IPL franchises expressing their opposition to it.

Trending Stories

A decision on the rule is likely to be made before the retention deadline is announced for the upcoming mini-auction, which is expected to take place in the last week of December.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

...Read More

Trending Topics