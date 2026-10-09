/BCCI invites IPL stakeholders for talks ahead of 2027 season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called a joint meeting with key stakeholders in Mumbai on Oct 15, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) prepares to enter its 20th season next year. The meeting will include IPL franchise owners and CEOs, state associations that have hosted matches and broadcasters. According to a BCCI source, the board plans to review the lessons and challenges from previous seasons and discuss concerns raised by stakeholders.

The BCCI will also discuss plans for organising the 2027 IPL. State associations are expected to play an important role in these discussions, as their feedback on match-day coordination and venue management will help the board address operational issues.

At its Annual General Meeting last month, the BCCI announced that its general body had unanimously agreed to celebrate the IPL’s 20-year milestone in a “grand way”.

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Meanwhile, the board is expected to decide on the future of the Impact Player rule in the coming weeks. The rule has faced criticism from several quarters, with Indian captains and coaches of various IPL franchises expressing their opposition to it.

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