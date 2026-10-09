/New Zealand suffer injury setback as Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes ruled out of India T20I series

New Zealand have suffered a major blow ahead of their upcoming five-match T20I series against India, as Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes have been ruled out due to injuries. Chapman picked up a hamstring injury during a T20 league in Europe last month, ruling him out of the full series as he targets a comeback in the ODI series against India. Foulkes, meanwhile, is struggling with a hip flexor injury and there is no confirmed timeline for his return.

Following their injuries, New Zealand have added all-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner to their 16-member squad. Head coach Rob Walter welcomed the opportunity to bring the two players into the team ahead of the series.

“I’m gutted for Mark and Zak, and I wish them both a smooth recovery,” Walter said.

“We’re fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they’re both very excited to be involved in what’s shaping up to be an epic T20 series,” he added.

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India and New Zealand last faced each other in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year. India dominated the contest to secure a convincing 96-run victory.

The T20I series between India and New Zealand will begin in Christchurch on Oct 22, with the second match scheduled at the same venue on Oct 24, before moving to Wellington on Oct 27 and Auckland on Oct 30. The final game will take place in Hamilton on Nov 1.

New Zealand squad