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Arunachal Pradesh may forfeit Ranji Trophy opener and BCCI can't step in

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 12:32 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 12:32 IST
Arunachal Pradesh may forfeit Ranji Trophy opener and BCCI can't step in

Arunachal Pradesh may forfeit Ranji Trophy opener and BCCI can't step in Photograph: (BCCI)

Story highlights

An internal leadership dispute has forced the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association into court, preventing them from fielding teams and leading to forfeited Ranji Trophy matches due to a court stay.

Arunachal Pradesh is looking at forfeiting their Ranji Trophy (India's premier domestic red-ball tournament) opening match in the Plate Group because of an internal feud. The state cricket association also did not field an U-19 team in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy against Sikkim on Thursday (Oct 8) in Bhubaneswar. The feud is between two factions regarding the recent election, because of which the matter is in court, leaving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unable to intervene until the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court delivers its order.

What is happening with the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association?

The state cricket association recently held elections in which Nabam Vivek was elected as the president. Several district associations, however, moved the Gauhati High Court over alleged irregularities in the polls. The court, for now, has reserved its order. The BCCI, with the matter being sub-judice, cannot form an independent selection panel to resolve the stalemate, as it did in the case of Bihar where the situation was similar, barring the matter going to court.

"There is a stay order from the court and the BCCI cannot step in," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told news agency PTI. "There is no one running the state body. Until the court gives the clearance, we cannot do anything."

What are the consequences of it?

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The matter being sub-judice will surely have an impact on Arunachal Pradesh's participation in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, including the opener in Ahmedabad against Nagaland on October 11.

"We are not fielding teams because of the court order. The court stayed the election process and there was no interim order. We have already informed the BCCI about the ground reality," president Vivek said, as reported by The Indian Express.

"If we field a team, it would be contempt of court. So unless there is an interim order or judgment, we are not in a position to play domestic matches from age-group levels to senior cricket," he added.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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