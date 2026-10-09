/Arunachal Pradesh may forfeit Ranji Trophy opener and BCCI can't step in

Arunachal Pradesh is looking at forfeiting their Ranji Trophy (India's premier domestic red-ball tournament) opening match in the Plate Group because of an internal feud. The state cricket association also did not field an U-19 team in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy against Sikkim on Thursday (Oct 8) in Bhubaneswar. The feud is between two factions regarding the recent election, because of which the matter is in court, leaving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unable to intervene until the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court delivers its order.

What is happening with the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association?

The state cricket association recently held elections in which Nabam Vivek was elected as the president. Several district associations, however, moved the Gauhati High Court over alleged irregularities in the polls. The court, for now, has reserved its order. The BCCI, with the matter being sub-judice, cannot form an independent selection panel to resolve the stalemate, as it did in the case of Bihar where the situation was similar, barring the matter going to court.

"There is a stay order from the court and the BCCI cannot step in," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told news agency PTI. "There is no one running the state body. Until the court gives the clearance, we cannot do anything."

What are the consequences of it?

The matter being sub-judice will surely have an impact on Arunachal Pradesh's participation in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, including the opener in Ahmedabad against Nagaland on October 11.

"We are not fielding teams because of the court order. The court stayed the election process and there was no interim order. We have already informed the BCCI about the ground reality," president Vivek said, as reported by The Indian Express.