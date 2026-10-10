/Zimbabwe women announce squad for maiden bilateral series against India

Zimbabwe Women have announced a 15-member squad led by Josephine Nkomo for their maiden bilateral white-ball series against India. The tour will include three T20Is and three ODIs, with the ODI series part of the ICC Women’s Championship. The T20I matches will be played in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Oct 16, 18 and 20. The teams will then move to the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara for the ODIs on Oct 23, 25 and 28.

Zimbabwe head into the tour after recording a historic four-wicket win over the West Indies at Harare Sports Club on Sep 27 and will look to carry that momentum into their matches against India.

Nyasha Gwanzura, who played a key role in the win with career-best figures of 4/33, has kept her place in the squad. Michelle Mavunga and Francisca Chipare have also been included.

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The batting line-up features Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu and Beloved Biza. Captain Nkomo and Nomvelo Sibanda will bring their international experience to the team.

The series will give Zimbabwe a chance to build on their recent success and test themselves against India. The ODI leg will also be important as they look to collect valuable points in the ICC Women’s Championship.

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Zimbabwe squad for India tour