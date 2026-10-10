/Shreyas Iyer blames dew for West Indies' record run chase in 2nd T20I in Ranchi

Shreyas Iyer has blamed dew for India’s loss in a high-scoring second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi on Friday night. India posted 249/5 in the first innings, before Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 completed West Indies’ highest successful run chase against India. Hope scored his second T20I hundred and third so far in this series to help the visitors level the T20I series 1-1.

While Iyer stood tall in the series opener in Lucknow, scoring his maiden T20I hundred and delivering another masterclass, he looked clueless defending a massive total in the second match. Blaming dew for another high-scoring loss against the West Indies, Iyer said, “Honestly speaking, you cannot put a number to it, because when the dew factor comes in, it plays a massive role. And even 249 was chased in, like, with two overs to spare. So, you cannot give a number, or probably anticipate that, okay, this is the number we would be trying to score.”

Crediting the West Indian batters for not letting India’s attack take control at any point in the game, Iyer said, “The margin for error on this wicket is very minor, and any delivery if you miss to execute it, it was going onto the stands, and you could see how exceptional they were batting. So, a few missed chances here and there, but that's part and parcel of the game. But credit where it's due, they batted amazing, and yeah, kudos to them.”

Iyer praises Samson, Mayank

Sanju Samson and Mayank Yadav were India’s best performers on the day. While Samson struck a 41-ball 82, hitting nine fours and four sixes, Mayank proved vital with the new ball, picking up three wickets inside the Powerplay.

“Both were phenomenal in their departments, and this is what we look for every now and then from Sanju and Abhishek. The way they've been performing consistently throughout, taking that responsibility and setting the pace for us- exceptional performances by them, and also Mayank. Those three crucial wickets, it was something that stabilised the rhythm for us up ahead, but then after that, the partnership came in, and the momentum shifted towards them,” the Indian captain praised his teammates.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube were amongst the most expensive Indian bowlers, conceding at over 10 runs per over.