/‘Just install a bowling machine’: Chahal reacts to flat tracks after West Indies’ 250-run chase

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has criticised the flat pitches used in the India-West Indies T20I series, saying they offer little help to bowlers. His comments came after the West Indies chased down India’s total of 249/5 in the second T20I in Ranchi, winning with nine balls to spare.

“On such wickets, there’s nothing for the bowlers. When the ball gets old, there’s dew, the ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the grounds are getting smaller. We’ve seen this in the IPL as well, with 260 being chased in 19 overs. In this game too, 250 got chased down easily in 18.3 overs,” Chahal said on JioStar.

“So, what should bowlers do? What is the use of their skill? I feel for them, because I am a bowler too and when I bowl in the IPL, on small grounds with flat wickets, you have an Impact Player as well. Earlier, when the Impact Player rule was not there, you used to see 50 runs in six overs, and 170-180 was a fighting total. But these days, 70-80 runs are scored in the first six overs, and the game is done there itself. So, either you have to have something for the bowlers in the wicket, or else just install a bowling machine,” he added.

Shai Hope, Rutherford power West Indies to record chase

West Indies captain Shai Hope led from the front with an unbeaten 102 off just 45 balls as his team defeated India by six wickets in the second T20I to level the five-match series 1-1. Hope smashed nine sixes and six fours during his explosive knock.

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Sherfane Rutherford also played a key role, scoring 84 off 37 deliveries as the visitors chased down India’s 249/5 in just 18.3 overs to register a memorable win.

Earlier, India posted a huge total after being asked to bat first. Sanju Samson led the charge with 82 off 41 balls, while Ishan Kishan contributed 43 off 22 deliveries. Captain Shreyas Iyer scored 40 off 18 balls and Tilak Varma added a quickfire 44 off 18 deliveries.