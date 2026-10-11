Mumbai’s skyline lit up on Sunday evening as Cordelia Cruises celebrated the arrival of its second ship, Cordelia Sky, with a spectacular aerial show featuring 1,500 drones above Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The event marked a significant milestone for India’s cruise industry, signalling the company’s expansion and ambitions to make cruise holidays more accessible to Indian travellers.

The choreographed spectacle combined light, music, and movement with formations inspired by India, Mumbai, and the new vessel, culminating in a large-scale depiction of Cordelia Sky. The celebration also highlighted the company’s future plans, including the proposed addition of its third ship, Cordelia Sun, in 2027.

“We set out to make cruising a holiday choice for more Indians,” said Jurgen Bailom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordelia Cruises. He said the arrival of the second ship is a major milestone, and the expansion reflects the company’s ambition to make cruise holidays an increasingly popular way for Indians to travel and explore.

Cordelia Cruises has welcomed more than 800,000 guests since starting its operations in 2021. Cordelia Sky will increase the company’s capacity to 1,798 staterooms and approximately 3,596 guests at double occupancy across its two ships, representing a reported 126 per cent increase in guest capacity compared with its previous single-ship operation.

Measuring 258 metres in length, the 77,104-tonne Cordelia Sky can accommodate 2,004 guests at double occupancy across 1,002 staterooms, including 245 mini suites. It has 10 dining venues, 11 bars and lounges, a 930-seat theatre, two swimming pools, five hot tubs, and more than 30,000 square feet of open deck space.

The ship will offer Indian and international cuisines, live entertainment, wellness facilities, and activities for families and younger travellers. Pure vegetarian and Jain meal options will also be available.

Cordelia Sky is scheduled to begin commercial operations from Mumbai on October 23, offering two-night cruises at sea, three-night Goa trips, four-night Lakshadweep cruises, and five-night itineraries covering Goa and Lakshadweep. Seven-night Southeast Asian voyages from Chennai are also planned, with Phuket, Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore being among the destinations.

Meanwhile, Cordelia Empress will establish Kochi as its new homeport, beginning commercial sailings on October 25. The itineraries will include weekend getaways, Lakshadweep cruises, and international trips connecting Malé in the Maldives and Colombo in Sri Lanka. Minicoy and Kavaratti will also feature among the additional island destinations.

The company expects its Kochi operations to support regional tourism and create opportunities for port services, local suppliers, and tourism-related businesses.