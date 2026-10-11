/Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer: Ganesh Acharya directs a tale of dreams and sacrifice | Watch

Celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has unveiled the trailer for his upcoming directorial, Ganesh Dust To Stardust, offering a glimpse into a story about dreams, hardships and the courage to keep moving forward. Featuring Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan and Sakshi Pawaskar, the film is set to arrive in theatres on December 11, 2026.

Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer

Following the film's announcement and the unveiling of its first poster, the trailer introduces a world where aspirations go beyond circumstances, but achieving them requires determination, sacrifice and years of hard work.

The story highlights the challenges people face while pursuing their dreams and the perseverance needed to rise above difficult circumstances. At its core, the film celebrates those who continue to believe in their aspirations despite the obstacles standing in their way.

Known for choreographing some of Indian cinema's most memorable dance sequences, Ganesh Acharya steps into the director's role with a story that combines his expertise in dance with emotionally driven storytelling. The film aims to go beyond the spectacle of performance, focusing on the struggles and determination that accompany the pursuit of success.

Ganesh Acharya on the film

Speaking about the trailer, Ganesh Acharya shared, “I have always believed that everyone has the right to dream, but dreams don’t come true just by dreaming. You have to work hard, make sacrifices and keep moving forward, no matter how difficult the journey gets. That is the emotion we have tried to bring alive through Ganesh Dust To Stardust. This film is very close to my heart, and I hope that everyone who watches it finds a little bit of their own dreams, struggles and aspirations in it.”

Producer Soundarya Acharya also spoke about the personal significance of the project, saying, "Ganesh Dust To Stardust is a film that carries a lot of emotion for all of us. It is about believing in your dreams even when the circumstances around you make them seem impossible. Watching my father bring this vision to life has been incredibly special. He has put immense passion, hard work and emotion into every aspect of this film. We hope the trailer gives audiences a glimpse of the heart and scale with which we have made it.”

About Ganesh Dust To Stardust

With its focus on dance, ambition and the determination to overcome adversity, Ganesh Dust To Stardust aims to tell a story about the possibilities that emerge when dreams are backed by consistent effort and perseverance.

Presented by V2S Production & Entertainment, the film is produced by Soundarya Acharya and written and directed by Ganesh Acharya. Digangana Suryavanshi and Ganesh Acharya have worked on the screenplay and dialogues, while Junaid Kumar has composed the music and background score. The lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan and Ganesh Acharya.

Ajay Pandey has handled cinematography, with Rakesh Ram overseeing the editing. The production design is by Amrish Yamanappa Patange and Daya Vanniyar of Red Ameise, while Ganesh Acharya and his team have choreographed the film.