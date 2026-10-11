/BTS’ RM raises privacy concerns over drones, lasers outside hotel amid Lima concert, urges fan respect

South Korean boy band BTS’ relationship with ARMY has always been built around the connection the group shares with fans across the world. But as the group continues its Arirang world tour, questions about personal space and privacy have come into focus. During BTS’ second concert in Lima, Peru, on October 9, leader RM addressed the audience about behaviour that crosses boundaries, speaking out against the use of drones and laser pointers to get close to the members after crowds gathered near their hotel.

BTS’ RM addresses fan behaviour during second Lima concert

BTS leader RM addressed the audience during the group’s second concert in Lima, Peru, on October 9, as concerns over the members’ privacy drew attention during their Latin American tour. His comments followed reports of crowds gathering outside the hotel where the group was staying, with the noise reportedly affecting the members, their staff and other guests.

Near the end of the concert, with the help of an interpreter, RM said, "The text I wrote was not only about Peru or Latin America. It also happened in Europe and the United States; it can happen in Asia too, and it happens often. Flying drones or pointing lasers is really not a correct act." A fan page of the K-pop boy band and several other pages on X shared the clip of RM calling out the breach of privacy.

He further stated, "When have we ever told people apart by nationality? Within ARMY and BTS, we are all the same people. He concluded his statement in Spanish: “Gracias, los amo Perú” (“Thank you, I love you, Peru”).

Crowds gather near BTS’ hotel in Peru

The discussion followed a large gathering near the hotel where BTS was staying in Lima. According to Peruvian outlet El Comercio, crowds grew around the area after a BTS-themed drone show was organised nearby, close to the Larcomar shopping centre. Reports also described laser lights being directed towards the hotel’s windows.

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The gathering reportedly caused noise and disruption in the surrounding area. In a message shared on Weverse before the concert, RM said the constant presence of people outside the hotel was making it difficult for the members and staff to rest. He also noted that other people staying at the property were being inconvenienced.