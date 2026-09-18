/BTS ARIRANG tickets go live in India: Check dates for Buenos Aires, São Paulo screenings

BTS is bringing two major stops from its ARIRANG World Tour to cinemas, and Indian ARMYs can now book their seats. Tickets for the live-viewing event have gone on sale, allowing fans who cannot attend the concerts in South America to experience the performances on the big screen.

BTS ARIRANG live viewing: Where can you book tickets; when will it screen in India?

The Buenos Aires concert takes place on October 24 in Argentina, while the São Paulo performance is scheduled for October 30. Because the screenings are being distributed across different time zones, audiences outside the Americas will see the concerts on dates adjusted to their local schedules.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For Indian viewers, the exact theatre screening time can vary by cinema and location, so fans should check the booking listings after selecting their city and theatre. Tickets for the BTS World Tour 'Arirang' live screenings (Buenos Aires and São Paulo viewings) officially went on sale in India on September 17, 2026, and can be checked via platforms like BookMyShow or PVR Inox. The Buenos Aires live viewing will be on October 25, 2026, and the Sao Paulo live viewing will be on October 31, 2026.

Where will BTS next perform for their ARIRANG world tour?

The next upcoming live concert dates for the BTS ARIRANG World Tour are in Bogota, Colombia, on October 2 and 3, 2026, at Estadio El Campin. Followed by a concert in Lima, Peru, on October 7, 9 and 10 at Estadio San Marcos. Next BTS will perform in Santiago, Chile, at Estadio Nacional on October 14, 16, and 17.

The Arirang World Tour is BTS's massive, ongoing 2026–2027 stadium tour celebrating their triumphant return as a full group after completing mandatory military service. It is named after their 2026 studio album and the traditional Korean folk song "Arirang". The show explores themes of longing, resilience, and homecoming. The all-stadium tour launched on April 9, 2026, in Goyang, South Korea, spanning over 88 dates across 34 cities and 23 countries.