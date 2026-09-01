/Los Angeles announces BTS Week ahead of group’s four sold-out shows

Los Angeles is celebrating the return of BTS to the city with an official week dedicated to the K-pop group. It has announced September 1 to 8 as “BTS Week” to coincide with BTS’ four performances at SoFi Stadium. The group will take the stage on September 1, 2, 5 and 6, with all four shows already sold out.

LA announces BTS week

The recognition was announced after a proclamation ceremony at Los Angeles City Hall on August 31. Representatives from the Los Angeles City Council, the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board and BigHit Music were present at the event.

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As part of the celebrations, City Hall will be illuminated in red on September 1. The colour is associated with BTS’ fifth studio album, “Arirang”.

Speaking about the city's decision to honour the group, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said, “The proclamation of ‘BTS Week’ reflects our belief in the power of arts and culture to foster greater understanding and bring communities together," as quoted by The Korea Times. “We are proud to recognize BTS’s remarkable contributions to global culture and celebrate their special connection to Los Angeles with fans around the world.”

The Los Angeles City Council also recognised BTS’ impact through an official resolution. The council described the group as “one of the most influential artists representing this generation”.

Councilmember John Lee, who attended the proclamation ceremony, also spoke about BTS’ significance to Los Angeles and the Korean American community.

“This proclamation honors BTS’s extraordinary global impact and celebrates the enduring connection between Los Angeles, Korea, and the Korean American community,” said Councilmember John Lee. “BTS has created a powerful cultural bridge through music, and BTS Week reflects Los Angeles’s pride in recognizing that legacy and the communities it continues to inspire.”

About BTS concert in LA

The upcoming performances in Los Angeles mark the group's first shows at SoFi Stadium in nearly five years. The septet last performed at the venue during its “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts in December 2021.