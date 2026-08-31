/Jungkook’s birthday eve: From playful antics to heartfelt fan moments that made ARMY fall for BTS' golden maknae

Jungkook’s birthday is almost here, and ARMY is once again getting ready to celebrate BTS’ beloved golden maknae. As September 1 approaches, fans are looking back at the many sides of Jungkook that have made him such a cherished member of BTS, from his goofy antics and spontaneous livestreams to the quiet, heartfelt moments he has shared with fans over the years.

Heartfelt moments and goofy antics of BTS' Jungkook

His birthday celebrations have often become special occasions for fans themselves, with the singer using the time to talk, sing, joke around and express his gratitude. Here are some of the moments that capture why Jungkook remains so loved by ARMY.

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When Jungkook turned a fan interaction into a mini concert

Jungkook frequently turns routine fan interactions, soundchecks and sign-readings into spontaneous, high-energy focal points that feel like personal mini-concerts. During his 2025 birthday live, fans described the broadcast as almost a karaoke concert, with Jungkook singing and interacting with comments. The casual setting allowed fans to see the singer away from the polished atmosphere of BTS performances.

His heartfelt messages to ARMY during his military service

On his birthday in 2024, Jungkook shared a message thanking ARMY for their wishes and told them that he hoped they would continue to do well while he completed his military service. He wrote, "Dear ARMY, thank you for sending me the birthday wishes. I am doing well. I will finish the remaining time in the military well. I hope that ARMY also stays well during that time."

Jungkook skipped his usual live-stream birthday ritual with fans due to his active military service, choosing instead to post this warm written update.

When BTS members made Jungkook's birthday more special

On September 1, 2021, the BTS members made Jungkook's 24th birthday special through sweet midnight surprises, playful social media posts, and active support for his creative process. Right at midnight KST, J-Hope surprised Jungkook by bursting into his birthday VLIVE broadcast with a cake with lit candles, singing to him and bringing high energy to kick off the celebrations.

True to his tradition, Jin was among the very first to leave affectionate birthday wishes and comments for Jungkook on Weverse. Suga posted a nostalgic and sweet message on Twitter, noting how fast 15-year-old Jungkook had grown into an adult, while V and other members shared playful, loving nicknames and behind-the-scenes moments.

All about Jungkook

Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook, is part of the South Korean boy group BTS. He has performed three solo songs as part of BTS' discography—"Begin" in 2016, "Euphoria" in 2018, and "My Time" in 2020—all of which charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. He also recorded the soundtrack song "Stay Alive" for the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho.

Aside from singing, Jung Kook has also helped produce two songs for BTS: "Love is Not Over", from the band's 2015 extended play (EP) The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1, and "Magic Shop", from the band's 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear—he is credited as the main producer for both tracks. His debut solo single "Seven", featuring American rapper Latto, was released on July 14.

Jungkook has also carved out his own space as a solo artist while continuing to be one of BTS’ defining voices. His debut solo album, GOLDEN, marked a major milestone in his career, bringing together tracks that showcased a different side of the singer. The album arrived after a series of successful solo releases, including “Seven” featuring Latto and “3D” featuring Jack Harlow. “Seven” became Jungkook’s first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “3D” also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.