South Korean boy band BTS in recent years has gone global. However, having stardom and celebrity status comes with consequences, from which even the seven members aren't immune. BTS have for a very long time been targeted by obsessive fans, or 'saesangs', in South Korea, who invade their privacy using intrusive tactics. BTS' youngest member Jungkook recently found himself at the centre of a stalking case after a Brazilian woman who has reportedly received a suspended prison term.

More details of BTS' Jungkook's stalker sentenced

Legal sources have stated that Judge Park Ji Won of the Seoul District Court has sentenced the Brazilian woman to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on May 8 for violating Korea's anti-stalking law and trespassing, as per the report of The Korea Times.

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The court said she stalked JungKook by visiting his residence and the surrounding area in Seoul's Yongsan District 22 times between December 7 and December 28 last year. She allegedly rang the doorbell, loitered nearby while waiting for him and left items at the residence.

In addition, the same report suggests that on December 13, the Brazilian woman entered the residential property through a side gate that had been left open while a food delivery worker was coming and going. The court said, “The defendant continued committing stalking crimes even after being warned.”

and released following a police investigation and also failed to comply with emergency protective measures."

Jungkook's previous stalking case

The Brazilian woman stalking case was not the first one the maknae of BTS was caught up with. Last year in June, a Chinese woman in her 30s was arrested after she allegedly attempted to enter the k-pop idol's home by repeatedly entering the door code on the date of his military discharge. She later received a suspension of indictment.