Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /BTS' Jungkook stalking case: Brazilian woman gets suspended prison sentence

BTS' Jungkook stalking case: Brazilian woman gets suspended prison sentence

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 18:03 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 18:03 IST
BTS' Jungkook stalking case: Brazilian woman gets suspended prison sentence

BTS' Jungkook Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A South Korean court has sentenced a Brazilian woman to a suspended prison term for stalking BTS member Jungkook. Read to know more details.

South Korean boy band BTS in recent years has gone global. However, having stardom and celebrity status comes with consequences, from which even the seven members aren't immune. BTS have for a very long time been targeted by obsessive fans, or 'saesangs', in South Korea, who invade their privacy using intrusive tactics. BTS' youngest member Jungkook recently found himself at the centre of a stalking case after a Brazilian woman who has reportedly received a suspended prison term.

More details of BTS' Jungkook's stalker sentenced

Legal sources have stated that Judge Park Ji Won of the Seoul District Court has sentenced the Brazilian woman to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on May 8 for violating Korea's anti-stalking law and trespassing, as per the report of The Korea Times.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The court said she stalked JungKook by visiting his residence and the surrounding area in Seoul's Yongsan District 22 times between December 7 and December 28 last year. She allegedly rang the doorbell, loitered nearby while waiting for him and left items at the residence.

Trending Stories

In addition, the same report suggests that on December 13, the Brazilian woman entered the residential property through a side gate that had been left open while a food delivery worker was coming and going. The court said, “The defendant continued committing stalking crimes even after being warned.”

and released following a police investigation and also failed to comply with emergency protective measures."

Jungkook's previous stalking case

The Brazilian woman stalking case was not the first one the maknae of BTS was caught up with. Last year in June, a Chinese woman in her 30s was arrested after she allegedly attempted to enter the k-pop idol's home by repeatedly entering the door code on the date of his military discharge. She later received a suspension of indictment.

Prosecutors suspended her indictment in September 2025. This meant her case was halted rather than going to trial, a decision influenced by the fact that she did not gain entry and had left South Korea, significantly lowering the risk of a repeat offence.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics