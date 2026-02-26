/'Louder Jungkook!': ARMY comes out in support of BTS maknae's live about smoking, company's pressure and more

South Korean boy group BTS are prepping up for their upcoming studio album's release and world tour next month. Amid this, the members keep on engaging with fans, be it through livestreams or appearances at several events. Recently, the maknae (youngest) of the group, Jungkook, hosted a livestream late at night. However, his confessions sparked a debate, leading to mixed reactions from netizens. But ARMY have come out in support of Jungkook.

What confessions did Jungkook make in his livestream?

BTS member Jungkook, in his late-night drinking livestream, chatted with his fans for roughly 90 minutes. In the clip, he spoke about quitting smoking and vented frustration about agency constraints. He stated, "I used to smoke a lot. But I really worked hard and quit. The moment I say this, the company will make a fuss again (referring to his agency BigHit Music – part of the HYBE label).

He further said, "I'm annoyed. I'll live the way I want. I just want to be happy. I know I can't. How many people can be honest with the world? "I wanted to be honest with ARMY, and if it weren't for the company, I would have told everything. "Another gesture of his on camera also caught the attention of netizens. "I couldn't even show the middle finger in front of ARMY."

While many on the live started showing concern about these confessions, Jungkook countered by saying, "Why would I end the live? I wish people wouldn't tell me what to do." Clips of his stream went viral on social media, and ARMYs began supporting him amid mixed reactions from others. One user wrote, "What I love about Jungkook is that he dgaf and talks about whatever he wants openly. And that's what made K-fans angry asf; this man invented igafism. Also, quitting smoking isn't easy, so I'm proud of him."

Another user wrote, "Bunny: I don't want you to tell me what to do. "Louder, Jungkook

“Hypocritical Korean Jungkook haters probably drink, smoke, swear and have sex in hotels themselves. But they want idols to be unattainably perfect. INSTEAD OF THEM. Disgusting,” wrote the third user.

All about Jungkook

Jungkook gained global recognition as a member and vocalist of k-pop boy band BTS. He has performed three solo songs as part of BTS' discography—"Begin" in 2016, "Euphoria" in 2018, and "My Time" in 2020—all of which topped the charts. He also recorded the soundtrack song "Stay Alive" for the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho.

In 2022, Jungkook featured on American singer Charlie Puth's single "Left and Right", which peaked at number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Later that year, he became the first South Korean artist to release an official song for the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with "Dreamers", which he subsequently performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.