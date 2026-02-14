/'We don't want to...' : BTS' RM addresses Grammy speculation surrounding their upcoming album Arirang

South Korean group BTS are busy prepping for their upcoming fifth album, Arirang, and world tour. With just a month away from the release of the album, the world is eagerly waiting to hear and watch them on big screens and TVs and more. With their comeback after a long gap, the leader of the group, RM, spoke about the Grammys and the connection to their album Arirang.

What did RM say about the Grammys and the album Arirang?

Speaking to GQ Magazine, RM emphasised the increasing visibility of Korean artists at the awards and also shared how several acts are now being recognised in major categories. When asked about Grammys, he said, "As the band prepares to release their most mature and sonically ambitious album yet, I ask them if the Grammys still represent a pinnacle to them, if winning a trophy is still a goal. ‘I don’t know,’ says RM, ‘because time has passed. There are a lot of K-pop-related nominees you see in the general field, and, really, I want to send big applause for them."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further said, "I mean, we’ll try,’ he adds later. ‘Maybe we’ll submit our album to the Grammys again. But I don’t know; we don’t want to be desperately eager for it…. We don’t want to say anymore, like, “Ah, man, we want the Grammys.” I mean, it doesn’t mean that we really don’t want it—but we’ll try. But if not, then okay."

"For the band, at least, the goal was always less about the actual trophy and more about having a North Star for the group to work toward. ‘Typically, a band is four, right? We’re seven. For a team like this, sometimes we need such a goal to just go on,’ RM continues. ‘The Grammys was one of the goals that we haven’t really gotten in the past, but I think now, the most important thing is just that we are here back together again; we’re going to see the fans all over the world,’ RM said.

About the album Arirang and world tour

BTS revealed the title of their fifth studio album, i.e., Arirang, which will be released on March 20 at 12:00 am on the global platform Weverse today, on January 16. The new album includes a total of 14 tracks, which brings attention by using Arirang, which is a representative Korean folk song.

According to the title of The Chosun, Arirang is a title that is infused with the group's identity that began in Korea and the deep longing and love that occupy their hearts in their music. Reportedly, the new album deals with universal emotions of longing and deep love that are expected to resonate broadly with people around the world. The upcoming release will feature 14 tracks.

Also Read: BTS' comeback concert to live stream on Netflix; Here's when you can watch in India