/BTS' fifth album Arirang surpasses 4 million preorders in one week; group adds 2 concert dates

South Korean group BTS, the global sensation, are all gearing up for their upcoming fifth album Arirang's release and their world tour as well. With the group of seven boys back from their military service, the whole world is waiting eagerly to hear them on radios, TVs, and more. Amid this, reports of them already surpassing 4 million preorders—that too in a week—have emerged. Let's delve in to know.

BTS' new album preorder sales surpass 4 million copies?

According to reports, album distributor YG Plus has stated that BTS' fifth album, Arirang, has recorded preorders of 4.06 million copies as of January 22. This collection was made just one week after preorders began on January 16. On the global audio and music streaming platform Spotify, pre-saves for the new album exceeded 1 million saves within two days of the pre-save campaign's launch and surpassed 2 million saves by the fourth day.

As per The Chosun Daily, this figure surpasses that of the boy band's previously highest-selling album, the fourth regular album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, which had recorded orders of 3.42 million copies within a week during its pre-sale period in 2020 and later surpassed 5 million copies (based on Circle Chart).

BTS adds two new concert dates

BTS' official account recently updated their fans with a new notice about the addition of two new dates to their upcoming world tour. BIGHIT Music stated, "Thanks to the support of ARMY, we are holding one additional show in each city: TAMPA & STANFORD, for the “BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG ”.

We look forward to ARMY’s love and support.” On April 28, 2026, a new show will be held at the RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM, being added to the already existing April 25 and 26 shows in Tampa, Florida. While May 19, 2026, at the Stanford Stadium, in addition to April 16 and April 17.

All about fifth album Arirang

BTS revealed the title of their fifth studio album, i.e., Arirang, which will be released on March 20 at 12:00 am on the global platform Weverse today, on January 16. The new album includes a total of 14 tracks, which brings attention by using Arirang, which is a representative Korean folk song.