/New Friday OTT Releases (January 23, 2026): Cheekatilo, Tere Ishk Mein, Mark- 9 latest movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday's OTT releases promise a diverse range of new content featuring crime, romance, action, and drama. As digital platforms are expanding their categories, the releases help viewers relieve their weekend stress of deciding what to watch. Check the compiled list of nine new releases, which includes Cheekatilo, 45, Tere Ishq Mein, Mark, and many more.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Telugu crime thriller stars Sobhita Dhulipala as Sandhya, a journalist, who is on a mission to uncover a series of cold-blooded crimes and a serial killer whose activities span two decades.
Where to watch: Netflix
The romantic film revolves around a short-tempered college student named Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti Sanon), a research scholar who chooses Shankar as a subject for her PhD thesis, causing Shankar to fall in love. However, after finishing her thesis, Mukti leaves him, which fuels his rage.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Helmed by Vibhu Puri, the movie is set in the late 1990s and centres around Nawab (Vijay Varma), a struggling Delhi publisher who is desperate to save his family's printing press by publishing the esteemed works of a legendary but reclusive poet, Aziz Beg (Naseeruddin Shah), in Punjab.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Abhirup Ghosh, it is a Bengali-language action thriller that follows four women, Sreema (Swastika Mukherjee), Rani (Shruti Das), Rinku (Himika Bose), and Minoti (Sreya Bhattacharya), whose lives become dangerously entangled by a shocking accident that results in the death of Minoti's husband.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
An Indian sci-fi series focuses on the behind-the-scenes story of ISRO scientists as they overcome the failure of Chandrayaan-2 to achieve India's historic first soft landing on the Moon's South Pole, naming it Chandrayaan-3.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The Kannada-language fantasy action film tells the story of Vinay, played by Raj B Shetty, a software engineer, who unintentionally kills a local don's beloved dog. Following this, he is given 45 days to live by the don.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
The sci-fi fun thriller focuses on former-soldier Jake, played by Dave Bautista, a treasure hunter assigned by warlord August Valentine to locate the Mona Lisa, only to discover that it is actually a lost atomic bomb, and the chaos begins.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A suspended cop, Ajay Markandeya, played by Kichcha Sudeep, is in a 24-hour race to solve multiple crises in Bengaluru, including rescuing kidnapped children, stopping a political conspiracy to seize the Chief Minister's seat, and facing a ruthless gangster, Bhadra.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Suresh Rajakumari's directorial Indian Tamil-language crime courtroom film follows a police constable named Kathivaran (Vikram Prabhu), who is tasked with escorting a murder-accused young man named Abdul Rauf (played by LK Akshay Kumar) from the Vellore Central Prison to a court in Sivagangai.