/BTS' Arirang: K-pop boy band announces free concert at Gwanghwamun Square; to perform title track for first time

Global pop group BTS, aka Bangtan Sonyedan, are all set to come back with an upcoming album, and world tour. Ever since the boy band returned from their military service, fans have been eagerly waiting for their upcoming album, Arirang, which was recently announced. Much to the excitement of the fans, the group has reportedly announced a free concert at Gwanghwamun. Let's delve in to know more details.

BTS to hold a free concert in Seoul for their comeback?

According to The Korea Times, BTS' much-awaited comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul will be the free outdoor show. It is titled BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG and will be open to the public through two channels, i.e., general ticket reservations and a separate Weverse-based global fan lottery, as per the global fan platform Weverse. BTS will also be performing tracks from the new album, including the title track, for the very first time.

Reportedly, general tickets will be available at 8 pm on February 23 through NOL Ticket, the Korean ticketing service handling the event. The service will offer both Korean and international interfaces that will also accept international credit cards, allowing overseas visitors to participate in the booking process. Full booking instructions will be released at noon on February 20 via Weverse and NOL Ticket.

An interesting addition is that a Weverse global raffle will also be held exclusively for members of the official BTS fandom, Army, who would purchase the upcoming album during the designated entry period. The raffle is reportedly open to all purchasers. Winners will be selected by lottery, with further details to be announced on Weverse.

All about BTS' upcoming world tour

The upcoming concert tour by the band is scheduled to begin on April 9, 2026, in Goyang and will conclude on March 14, 2027. It will mark their return to live performances after mandatory South Korean military service, spanning 79 dates in 34 cities across 23 countries. BTS, aka Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010.

The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-write and produce their songs. Originally, they were termed as a hip-hop group, but they also expanded their base to various topics, troubles during school days, mental health, self-love, and work in literature and philosophy.

