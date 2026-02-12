/BTS’ Arirang is coming to cinemas near you! Tour to stream live in theatres - check details

BTS' worldtour is coming to cinemas! After a four-year hiatus, BTS is coming together again, and the organisers are trying to make this moment extra special for all the fans who will not be able to witness the seven boys performing live. However, if not in person, other options are available, and one of the recent additions is that the BTS World Tour Arirang will stream live in cinemas globally.

The seven-member K-pop group, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will kick off their tour in April after the release of their new studio album in March.

BTS ‘Arirang’ World Tour to stream live in cinemas globally

The BTS World Tour is coming to cinema screens. On Thursday (Feb 12), BTS' agency HYBE and Big Hit Music announced that two full-length concerts will be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide in April.

The two full-length concerts will be brought live to movie screens on April 11 and 18.