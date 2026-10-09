/BTS' RM urges Peru fans not to gather outside hotel: 'We can't sleep', It's becoming a nuisance'

BTS' RM has a request!

K-pop superstars BTS enjoy a massive global fan-following, and ARMY could not contain their excitement as the group made their long-awaited comeback with their world tour, ARIRANG. The seven boys are currently in Lima, Peru for the first time, and the fans obviously can't contain their excitement.

However, the frenzy at times went out of hand, with large crowds continuing to gather outside the hotel where the members were staying. The noise of the crowd crossed all the boundaries, and it has reached inside the room which led RM to post a message, requesting the ARMY to not outside their hotel in Peru.

Ahead of their concert in Peru - their first-ever show in the country - RM shared a message thanking ARMYs for their overwhelming love and passion, while urging them not to camp outside their hotels.

Appreciating the enthusiasm of the local ARMY, he wrote, “Hello everyone in Latin America, we’re currently here in Peru. It’s our very first time in Peru, so we’re very excited and happy! However, the members and staff are having a hard time due to people camping outside the hotel.''

The group noted that the noise had reached a point where the members were unable to sleep properly, which would at the end affect the show only.

''It’s noisy all the way inside the room, so no one can sleep well. Moreover, it’s becoming a huge nuisance to other guests at the hotel. I’m so grateful for your welcoming us with so much love and passion, but if we don’t get enough rest or sleep well, it also affects our performance at the concert with you guys,'' he wrote.

RM's comment came ahead of BTS performance in Lima as part of their ongoing ARIRANG world tour.

He further urged the fans to not gather outside the hotels in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and the other Asian countries where they are set to perform.

''Therefore, we sincerely hope you don’t camp outside the hotels where we stay. Not just here in Lima, but also in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and the other Asian countries we’ll be heading to after this. If you’re ARMYs, the coolest fandom in the whole world, I believe and sincerely hope that you’d understand, and will not do so. I hope we can build an even more mature relationship with each other. We’ll do our best at the show today, and in the future too. Thank you and love you always! Love you all,” he said.

Several photos and videos of fans gathering outside the hotel to catch a single glimpse of their favourite band have gone viral. The clips show fans crowding the area with posters and phone cameras in hand, hoping to catch a glimpse of the members.

One user wrote,''The nuisance in front of the hotel that's getting worse and worse after starting the South America tour.''

Another user wrote,''It's not just existing, they're screaming and it's a total spectacle.''

''I understand it's because work for performers is so scarce these days, but it's still wrong behavior...



‘’Who would want to go perform there again after that...'' another user wrote.