/HYBE’s Weverse Con India sets ticket sale date for March 2027 festival

K-pop has been steadily expanding its reach in India, with fans eagerly following announcements about international artists and live music events. Now, HYBE’s Weverse Con Festival India 2027 has taken another step towards its debut, with ticket sales going live for the two-day event scheduled to take place in Delhi NCR next March.

When do Weverse Con Festival India tickets go on sale?

The general ticket sale will begin on October 30 at 12 pm IST, with bookings available exclusively through BookMyShow. Before that, Mastercard cardholders will have access to presale opportunities.

Taking to their Instagram handle, BookMyShow shared a post announcing the ticket sales date in a poster. Along with the poster, the caption read, “Tickets for the Weverse Con Festival India are coming soon. Save the dates. Set your alarms. We'll see you there. 27th-28th March 2027, New Delhi. Tickets exclusively on BookMyShow. Link in Bio. #HYBEINDIA #WeverseConFestivalIndia.”

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Fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement and one user wrote, "We can get ready but what about the lineup?." Another user wrote, "Why are u opening ticket sale before announcing the lineup." "Lineup buddy? Like what do you want us to book tickets for?", wrote the third user. Another Instagram user wrote, "For cortis , enhypen, txt I will do anything I will pay anything."

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When and where will the Weverse Con Festival India take place?

The festival is scheduled for March 27 and 28, 2027, in Delhi NCR. The exact venue has not yet been announced. The India edition will bring the festival format to a new country for the first time. The event is expected to feature live performances, fan-focused activities and interactive experiences over two days.

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Weverse Con Festival is a major live-music event associated with HYBE and its global fan platform.