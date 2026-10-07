/BTS agency HYBE announces first-ever Weverse Con Festival in India

K-pop fans in India will rejoice knowing this update. HYBE, which is the parent company of bands like BTS and Seventeen, among others, has announced its maiden Weverse Con Festival in India. The festival will bring global K-pop and Indian artists on stage.

The first Weverse Con Festival will take place in New Delhi on March 27-26, 2027. It will also be the festival’s first edition outside South Korea.

While the lineup of artists has not been revealed yet, the company promises a festival that will combine its global K-pop presence along with India’s growing music scene.

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Weverse Con Festival makes its India debut

The organisers have stated that the festival will be more than watching artists perform on stage. Weverse Con Festival India will bring together live music, interactive activities, brand experiences and cultural events, giving fans different ways to be part of the celebration.

The idea comes from the kind of artist-fan connections already built through Weverse, HYBE's global fan platform.

For the India edition, that online experience will move offline, allowing fans to meet and interact with artists while also spending time with other fans. The festival will feature artists from both India and the K-pop world. HYBE is also planning special collaboration stages, creating opportunities for Indian and Korean artists to share the stage and experiment with different sounds and cultures.

Jason Jaesang Lee, CEO of HYBE said in a statement, “Weverse Con Festival India marks a new chapter in our ‘multi-home, multi-genre’ strategy and reflects our commitment to India as a key market in HYBE's global growth. By bringing HYBE’s global capabilities together with India’s creativity, we aim to create a festival that expands our ecosystem through experiences that resonate with local audiences. We look forward to bringing fans together to discover a new universe of music and unlock an immersive journey where they can connect, celebrate, and explore new possibilities alongside the artists they love.”

Zooil Yang, President of Weverse Company, said, “We are thrilled to join HYBE to deliver Weverse Con Festival India to one of the world’s most vibrant K-pop fan communities. As a global superfan platform, Weverse serves as the leading hub connecting artists and fans around the world. Through the festival, we are excited to extend our innovative services and fan experiences beyond the screen and into a live setting, seamlessly integrating the online and offline worlds of fandom.”

Weverse Con Festival India is being co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow.

More about HYBE

The Weverse Con Festival is the company’s attempt for a larger push in the Indian market. HYBE INDIA, the company's strategic global office based in Mumbai, has been conducting auditions across the country to discover and develop local talent especially a girl group. The company is also working on content and intellectual property that can connect with Indian audiences while having the potential to travel to international markets.

The company, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, rebranded in March 2021 and has since expanded well beyond its origins in music.

About the festival

Weverse Con Festival is a major K-pop event in South Korea. Its Indian edition will attempt to connect with a large K-pop fan base in the country. feature performances by K-pop artists alongside musicians from India's diverse music landscape. The planned collaboration stages could also become one of the festival's biggest attractions, bringing two music industries together in a way Indian fans have rarely seen at this scale.



The festival began in 2021 as an online concert called Weverse Con, launched during the pandemic when large-scale live shows were not possible. It returned online in 2022 before moving to an in-person format the following year. In 2023, the event was held at Seoul’s Olympic Park and was renamed Weverse Con Festival, growing into a multi-day celebration that included live stages, fan zones, brand activations and opportunities for fans to meet artists.