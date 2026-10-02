Grammys to keep Asian Pop category for 2027 despite BTS boycott

The Grammys are expanding their recognition of music from across Asia, but the new category has also become the subject of a major debate within the global music community. The Recording Academy had faced criticism after announcing a dedicated Asian Pop award, with BTS later deciding not to submit music for the 2027 ceremony.

Grammys keeps the new Asian Pop category for 2027

The Recording Academy has decided to move ahead with its new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr confirmed the decision after weeks of discussions with members and leaders of the Asian music community. The category was introduced in June as part of several changes to the 2027 Grammy Awards.

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In a statement to Variety, Harvey Mason Jr stated, "Over the past several weeks the Academy has been conducting listening sessions and has been in dialogue with leaders of the Asian music community. The journey has been rewarding and inspiring. Our organisation is at its best when we engage deeply with music people and go the extra mile to understand their lived experiences."

He added that the Recording Academy also received strong support from music creators who wanted the category to remain. "But by far, the loudest feedback we heard was from people who were enthusiastic supporters of the category, fellow music creators expressing their encouragement for keeping it."

“We understand this conclusion will not satisfy everyone, and that never feels good. But at the same time, we are confident it’s the right conclusion for the music community overall. As is the case with all our categories, we will continue to diligently engage with the music community and keep striving to honour this music — and all music — in the best possible way. We look forward to celebrating the Asian Pop Music Performance nominees at the 2027 Grammy Awards," Harvey said.

Why did BTS object to the Asian pop category in Grammys?

In June 2026, the Recording Academy introduced five new categories, including "Best Asian Pop Music Performance". On July 29, 2026, all seven members of BTS posted identical statements on Instagram announcing they would not submit their work. They stated, "We hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."

Over 80% of the lyrics on their comeback album ARIRANG are in English, which technically disqualifies it from the language-specific Asian Pop category anyway, while critics argue the category acts as a "glass ceiling" that sidelines Asian artists from competing in the main General Field categories (like Album or Record of the Year).