/Sidhu Moose Wala’s younger brother wins hearts by recreating late singer’s signature move at Toronto Hologram Show

Sidhu Moose Wala’s music and distinctive style continue to hold a special place among fans, years after the Punjabi singer’s death. His younger brother, affectionately known as Chhota Sidhu, recently drew attention at the opening night of the Signed to God Hologram World Tour in Toronto by recreating the late singer’s signature thaapi gesture. The moment unfolded at Scotiabank Arena on October 9, 2026, during a show celebrating Moose Wala’s musical legacy.
Chhota Sidhu recreates his brother’s signature gesture
Known affectionately as Chhota Sidhu, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu is the younger brother of the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala. In the clip from the Toronto event, he stepped into the spotlight as the audience recorded the moment on their phones.
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Moose Wala’s thaapi — a familiar thigh-slap gesture associated with his onstage persona — became one of the recognisable elements of his public image. Seeing his younger brother imitate the move during an event dedicated to the singer’s memory added a personal family moment to the larger tribute.
Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘Signed to God’ hologram tour
The Toronto concert marked the start of the Signed to God World Tour, which uses 3D holographic projections, the late singer’s original vocals, visuals and stage effects to recreate his performance presence. The project brings his music to audiences again while drawing on recordings and material from his career.
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The show also featured artists who had collaborated with Moose Wala. The tour was launched alongside the release of a new music video for his 2021 track 295, featuring archival footage of the singer with members of his family.
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Moose Wala was killed in Punjab on May 29, 2022. Since his death, his music has continued to reach listeners, while his family and team have released material recorded during his lifetime. The Toronto show brought that continuing connection into a live-event setting, with his younger brother’s appearance becoming one of the moments shared widely online.