/Operation Hard Ball: US cites Moosewala murder, Salman Khan threats in indictment against Bishnoi gang

US federal prosecutors have alleged in the indictment that the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group (OCG) publicly claimed a role in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and issued repeated threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan to instil and spread fear, boost its criminal reputation, and facilitate future extortion attempts.

According to the indictment, the Bishnoi OCG openly claimed responsibility for ordering and directing the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala after the singer was shot dead in Punjab on May 29, 2022. The US prosecutors allege the gang deliberately publicised the claims in a media interview and Facebook post to promote the criminal enterprise by creating fear among the masses to strengthen its extortion network.

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It also alleges that between 2022 and 2026, jailed Bishnoi repeatedly announced his intention to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Prosecutors claim the repeated threats were intended to reinforce the gang’s violent image, intimidate victims, and further its criminal objectives.

The allegations form part of ‘Operation Hard Ball’, an FBI-led investigation that targeted three organised crime groups with links to India.

DoJ alleges global criminal enterprise

The US Department of Justice alleges that the Bishnoi OCG operated a transnational organised crime syndicate involved in murder-for-hire, extortion-for-hire and other violent crimes across India, the US, Canada and other countries.

The gang allegedly identified wealthy and influential victims, including prominent cultural, political, and business figures, through social media platforms, using government database, and physical surveillance before extortion attempts and violent attacks.

Prosecutors identify Goldy Brar as the gang’s alleged North American leader and Rohit Godara as the alleged coordinator of its European operations. The DOJ alleges that the OCG financed its activities through international cocaine trafficking, extortion, and theft of cocaine shipments from rival criminal groups.

The prosecutors also alleged that the Bishnoi gang members used encrypted messaging platforms, like WhatsApp, to issue extortion threats demanding millions of dollars while warning victims of attacks on them and their families.

They further say that the syndicate relied on social media to amplify its reputation for violence and intimidate targets, particularly within Indian diaspora communities.

Nijjar assassination among key allegations

The indictment also alleges that Bishnoi and Goldy Brar ordered the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

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The allegations contained in the federal indictment are accusations by US prosecutors and have not been proven in court.

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Goldy Brar’s arrest, describing him as “armed, dangerous, and an escape risk.”