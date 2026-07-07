/Telangana cop arrested after raids find disproportionate assets worth Rs 300 crore

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy on Monday evening in connection with the disproportionate assets case registered against him after officials completed searches at multiple locations linked to him and recovered assets worth Rs 300 crore.

The DSP, who is posted at Police Computer Services (PCS), Hyderabad, was arrested at about 7.40 pm from his residence in Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh. Reddy was produced before the designated ACB Court on Tuesday, following which he was shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail.

As per the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), DSP Reddy had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

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The arrest comes days after the ACB carried out simultaneous searches at the officer’s residence and 15 other premises linked to his relatives, friends, alleged benamidars, and associates across Telangana and Karnataka.

During the searches, Rs 3.60 lakh in cash was recovered from his house, and Rs 40 lakh in cash was found in another house. Gold ornaments weighing about 2 kg were found, while 20 kg of silver articles were also found. The ACB also found approximately Rs 19.91 lakh in his bank account.

The arrest follows coordinated raids at 16 locations linked to the officer, his relatives, friends and alleged benamidars across Telangana and Karnataka. Investigators seized Rs 3.6 lakh in cash from Reddy's residence and another Rs 40 lakh from an alleged benamidar's home, along with roughly 2 kg of gold ornaments, 20 kg of silver articles, bank deposits of nearly Rs 19.91 lakh, and 23 bottles of foreign liquor.

The investigation gained momentum after ACB officials reportedly recovered a personal handwritten diary from the officer. According to sources, the diary was written before Bheem Reddy left on the Char Dham pilgrimage with his wife in May, and the diary listed properties, investments, liabilities and the names of alleged benamidars.

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Investigators said scanned copies of the diary were shared with his two sons through WhatsApp before the trip. Officials described the diary as a key piece of evidence in the disproportionate assets case, saying it helped them trace several properties and financial links.

Besides, around 20 properties, including villa, farmhouse, flats,, residential houses plots, plots agricultural land were also lost.

The raids at 16 locations linked to the tainted officer was conducted on July 2.