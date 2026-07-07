/NATO unveils billions in arms deals after Trump’s pressure for higher defence spending

NATO nations unveiled arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars in Turkey on Tuesday, as Secretary-General Mark Rutte said the alliance needs a “transatlantic defence industrial revolution” to meet the challenge from its adversaries. He added that the defence industry must be ready to turn money into contracts and to take more risks.

“So now let’s deliver even more, even faster, and together,” he added.

Rutte added that member states spent $37 billion in one year, and by next year, the alliance will have the capacity to produce four million artillery shells.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the defence industry forum in the capital, Ankara, Rutte announced a series of initiatives while inviting representatives from NATO members to join the stage. “We can do more when we do it together. And we must do more of it,” he said, adding, “NATO allies are joining new multinational procurement coalitions. This really helps us get more of what you need across a range of capabilities.”

Investment of over $40 billion in next 5 years on anti-drone capabilities

Rutte also said that NATO allies will invest more than $40 billion in the next five years in their anti-drone capabilities.

The deals were mostly kept under wraps to make a splash at the summit and included European ⁠countries buying surveillance drones from US company Northrop Grumman and NATO buying planes from Sweden’s Saab.

Swedish manufacturer Saab will be supplying up to 10 new GlobalEye surveillance aircraft for a 10-nation consortium, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced.

“It’s a moment of great pride,” he said, noting that the twin-engine aircraft would be “made within the alliance for all the alliance.”

Also Read: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi loses final appeal before ECHR, extradition becomes imminent

US in talks about joint production of missiles in Europe

The United States is also in talks with Germany and other nations about joint production in Europe of missiles that are in high demand for the defence of Ukraine amid concern about the capacity of US weapons manufacturers to meet demand, as the Iran and Ukraine wars have depleted US arms stocks.

The NATO announcements come following President Donald Trump’s frequent criticism of Europe for insufficient defence contributions and over-relying on the US to defend them through NATO.

Rutte said on Monday that Europeans had made “staggering” increases in defence spending ⁠in part due to fears of Russia, which have surged since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and also after Trump's “extremely forceful” nagging.

Last month, Rutte said NATO's European members and Canada had spent $90 billion more on defence in real terms in 2025 than in 2024, to reach a total of more than $570 billion — an increase of around 20%.

Trump criticised NATO members for insufficient support in Iran conflict

Tensions within NATO deepened when the US attacked Iran and Trump repeatedly criticised the alliance members for insufficient support in the conflict. Trump threatened to quit the alliance or disregard its collective defence pact.

European officials insist they largely honoured commitments to let the US use their airspace and bases in their countries, despite not ⁠having been consulted about a war that roiled their economies and was deeply unpopular in Europe.

The US has also announced troop withdrawals from Europe, cut the forces it assigns to NATO’s defence plans and launched a six-month review of its military presence on the continent.

Trump branded NATO a “paper tiger” that would cease to function without American arms and leadership.