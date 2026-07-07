/Kremlin says NATO summit is of 'great interest' as alliance unveils new defence plans

Russia on Tuesday said that it is following the NATO summit in Ankara closely, suggesting that it remains of “great interest” to Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov hinted that the series of “confrontational” statements about Russia on the build-up to the summit is not helpful to a potential peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"This is an event that ​is of great interest, including to us. Of course, we will be monitoring all the news and information coming out of ​Ankara," said Peskov. “To ⁠our regret, these were not statements about constructive engagement and dialogue, but rather statements of a confrontational nature.”

NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte has said that Russia is “pouring almost half of its national budget into its war machine,” while China “continues to modernise its armed forces and expand its nuclear capabilities without transparency,” and North Korea is supporting Russia.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In Ankara, NATO has announced a plan to invest in anti-drone and surveillance capabilities. The alliance has announced $40bn on anti-drone capabilities. It is also likely to purchase 10 Saab GlobalEye surveillance planes over the US AWACS.

“We must remain vigilant. These countries are increasingly working together, and that should concern us all, because I assure you they do not have our best interests in mind.” He urged for a Transatlantic Defence Industrial Revolution, NATO needs it, and it can be achieved, even though it sounds “dramatic”.

Trump on Monday, July 6, said that he will discuss the war in Ukraine at the NATO summit and that the resolution of the war was "getting closer than people realise." Peskov suggested that the US attempt to steer the conflict towards negotiations would succeed. "At the very least, ⁠we, ​as the Russian President has repeatedly ​said, remain open to this."