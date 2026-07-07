/PM Modi conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour; 20 key outcomes announced

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest civilian honour, “Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia” for his role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. Indian Prime Minister received a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 6, featuring an escort by an Indonesian Air Force fighter jet and a personal reception by the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the airport. It marks the start of the official three-nation visit on a three-nation tour that will continue in Australia and conclude in New Zealand.