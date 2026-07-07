/PM Modi conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour; 20 key outcomes announced

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest civilian honour, “Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia” for his role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. Indian Prime Minister received a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 6, featuring an escort by an Indonesian Air Force fighter jet and a personal reception by the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the airport. It marks the start of the official three-nation visit on a three-nation tour that will continue in Australia and conclude in New Zealand.
Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi said, “I accept the Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia with great humility.”
He further added, “This honour belongs to the people of India. It reflects the warmth and affection of the people of Indonesia. It is also a tribute to the historic and deeply-rooted ties between India and Indonesia.”
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MEA shares list of 20 outcomes from PM Modi's Indonesia Visit
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a list of 20 outcomes from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia. This includes-
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- MoU on cooperation promoting investment in extraction, processing and research in the field of critical mineral and steel technology supply chain;
- MoU on maritime safety and security cooperation;
- MoU on the development of rare earth magnets between Non-Ferrous material technology development centre, Midwest Ltd, and PT Perminas;
- Cooperation on innovation, development and competitiveness of the Brahmos weapon system;
- India's missile and other defence exports;
- Joint venture between Steel Authority of India and PT Krakatu Steel;
- Research, technology sharing and capacity building on space technology;
- Cultural diplomacy in the form of assistance in the restoration of the Prambanan temple complex, Yogyakarta, the largest Hindu Temple in Indonesia;
- MoU between Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan in the field of Medical Product Regulation;
- Cooperation in disaster management in the form of an MoU signed between the National Disaster Management Authority of India and the National Agency for Disaster Management, Indonesia, on risk assessment, response and recovery;
- MoU on cooperation in telecommunication technologies;
- MoU on research, technology and innovation cooperation;
- Implementation Arrangement on Health Workforce Collaboration;
- MoU of cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors;
- Deployment of an Indonesian Liaison officer who will oversee maritime information sharing and security cooperation;
- Supply of 100 tonnes of high-quality DWR 162 wheat seeds to Indonesia;
- Commemoration of Tagore Dewantara, the year of cultural diplomacy;
- Setting up of the IIM Bangalore Branch Campus at Singhasari, SEZ, Indonesia;
- Cooperation between Open Network for Digital Commerce and Indonesia Open Network;
- MoU between the Election Commission of India and the General Election Commission of Indonesia.