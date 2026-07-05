/Netanyahu says India's 1.4 billion people show 'tremendous support' for Israel amid US criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in The Sunday Briefing with Fox News, responded to US Vice President JD Vance's criticism of Israel about the declining support, suggesting that Israel's support is not limited to any one leader or country. He said that Israel has no greater ally than the US, but pointed to a “small country”, India, suggesting that the majority of the 1.4 billion population in the country supports him.

“Donald Trump is great, the greatest friend we ever had in the White House,” Netanyahu said. “And I stand by that completely.” He added, “You know, I have this Facebook thing, and I'm just flooded by the overwhelming support there, and we have many others.”

“Secondly, we have some other friends, like a small country called India,” he said. “You know, it has 1.4 billion people. And boy, do we have a tremendous support there.”

Netanyahu denied disagreements with Trump, suggesting that they are like a family and most of the time concur on a goal.“In 99% of cases we see eye to eye. But like in every family, and like in every close friendship, there are sometimes disagreements, and we discuss them openly,” Netanyahu told Fox. Netanyahu claimed that both the US and Israel have a shared goal, removing nuclear-enriched material and dismantling nuclear enrichment sites. He claimed that following the military operation, the US thinks those goals can be achieved through negotiations, regardless of the diplomatic relationship and the US-Iran MoU, as long as he is the Prime Minister of Israel, Iran will not develop a nuclear weapon.

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Netanyahu claims Christian villages 'asked to be annexed' by Israel

Netanyahu denied the accusation of Israel being in a permanent state of war, hinting at the Abraham Accords and the recently signed Israel-Lebanon deal. “Lebanon would like to free itself of Hezbollah terrorists who are, you know, making their lives miserable,” he continued. “They'd like to free Lebanon. I hope we can get more peace deals.” He claimed that some Christian villages in southern Lebanon asked to be annexed by Israel, to be protected from Hezbollah militants. But Netanyahu did not specify which villages he was talking about, though multiple verified videos and photographs have shown Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers damaging and defiling Christian religious sites and property in southern Lebanon, such as Debel Jesus Statue Destruction and Deir Mimas Church Defilement, though the IDF framed these events as isolated acts.