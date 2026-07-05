/One killed, six injured in mass shooting during July 4 celebrations in Pensacola, Florida

A 19-year-old man was shot dead, and six others were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Pensacola, Florida, on July 4. The police said that children and youth middle schoolers were gathered for a “teen takeover”. They responded to gunfire approximately at 1:30 am during a fireworks display near the intersection of Palafox and Intendencia streets. Hundreds of unaccompanied youth and young adults gathered downtown after fireworks, leading to fights and people throwing mortar fireworks at each other, before the shooting.

The Police said that despite efforts to save the 19-year-old through CPR, he died at the scene. The other victims, ranging in age from 16 to 26, are receiving medical treatment. While the police believe that six others will survive. Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom said that he met with the victim's mother, who was inconsolable and was demanding justice: “She deserves justice, and she deserves answers, and we’re going to do everything we can to get those for her.”

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The Pensacola Police said that it had tripled its presence in expectation of disruption from the holiday crowd. “We had about 50 extra police officers down there, and even with that police presence, someone was still emboldened enough to commit this heinous act of violence this morning,” said Police Chief Eric Winstrom in a statement.

The police described the situation and behaviour of the youth as “frightening” before the shooting. Multiple people were arrested at the scene for general disturbances, but none are charged with homicide. They have failed to identify any suspects, and are unclear whether it was one or multiple assailants. They are seeking help from the locals to find one or multiple perpetrators.