/Does India have a 'Rashtra Bhasha'? Assam Assembly introduces Hindi as an official language

Assam Legislative Assembly has introduced Hindi as an official language, under the leadership of the speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Along with Assamese, Bodo and English, the Hindi language would be introduced in the state assembly from the 1st day of the Budget Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. The decision was finalised during a general-purpose committee meeting chaired by the speaker Das.

"In the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, Minister Keshab Mahanta, Opposition Leader Wazed Ali Chowdhury, MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Sabharam Basumatary, Chakradhar Gogoi, Joy Prakash Das were present. In the meeting, we have decided to introduce the Hindi language in the state assembly. Earlier, three languages - Assamese, English and Bodo - were here, and for the first time, the Hindi language has been introduced. Hindi is Rashtra Bhasha, and to recognise it, we have decided to introduce the Hindi language," said Assembly speaker Das to ANI.

Along with the initiative to include Hindi as the official language in the Assam Legislative Assembly, the official Assam Legislative Assembly will also be rebranded as Assam Vidhan Sabha TV from Monday, July 6.

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Does India have a "Rashtra Bhasha"?

The Eighth Schedule of the Constitution recognises 22 official languages, and all of them share equal constitutional status. Article 345 of the Indian Constitution allows individual states to legally designate any regional languages for local administrative and legislative work. Eventhough the speaker asserted that Hindi is 'Rashtra Bhasha'. India does not have any Rashtra Bhasha or National Language. There is no statutory or constitutional definition of Rashtra Bhasa; it is, rather, a social and political construct without legal status.