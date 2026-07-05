/Kolkata 12-year-old girl's body found in pond sparks protests, one lynched in South 24 Parganas

A 12-year-old minor girl was recovered from a pond in South 24 Parganas’s Baruipur area near Kolkata. The girl went missing as she went to visit her friend. The family found her mutilated body in a sack. The incident sparked widespread public outrage, local unrest, and mob violence. A 40-year-old man was lynched to death, suspecting him to be an associate of the primary accused.

“She went to visit a friend in the evening but never returned home. Later, on Sunday morning, her mutilated body was recovered from a pond. Following the development, her family members and the locals alleged she was raped and murdered by some influential people in the area. However, the fact is yet to be ascertained," said an officer from the Baruipur Police Station.

The family member, along with the locals, staged a protest with the girl's body on the street, with burnt tyres and blocked the traffic for more than three hours. They also blocked a nearby train line on the Sealdah-Namkhana route for an hour. The protestors are demanding immediate action against the accused. “Several police personnel were injured in stone pelting, and one of them was shifted from Baruipur hospital to Kolkata for treatment,” said a police officer.

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The Inspector General of the Presidency Range, Kankar Prasad Barui, reached the spot and assured immediate action. The police had arrested one person. He said that he had spoken to the Chief Minister Subhendu Adhikari, “Nobody who committed this crime will be spared. A thorough investigation is being conducted. Everybody is requested to maintain peace.” The protestors have ended their dharna and handed over the body for autopsy.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra claimed that Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been put on house arrest and is not being allowed to visit the location to meet the victim's family. “7 term MP, Cabinet Minister, 3 term CM been put under house arrest by BJP to not let her travel to Baruipur to meet the young rape victim. Shame Bengal govt!” wrote Mahua Moitra in a social media post.