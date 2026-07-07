/‘India a staunch supporter of free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific,’ says PM Modi in address to Indonesian parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India is a staunch supporter of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific and advocates for freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region and added that India and Indonesia must continue to work together in this direction. PM Modi further said that India believes in shared prosperity, not expansionism, and its foreign policy is based on development and cooperation as he highlighted the historic ties between India and Indonesia while addressing the Indonesian Parliament.

PM Modi said, “India is a staunch supporter of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. India advocates for freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region. We have placed ASEAN at the centre of this approach; our ‘Act East Policy’ is also ASEAN-centric. The comprehensive strategic partnership between India and ASEAN continues to advance steadily. Therefore, India and Indonesia must continue to work together in this direction.”

‘India pursues policy of development rather than expansionism’: PM Modi

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India is a nation that pursues a policy of development rather than expansionism, he added. “We advocate ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, i.e., development for all, with the participation of all. Today, I stand before all of you carrying this very mantra and sentiment,” PM Modi said.

“Our capitals may be thousands of kilometres apart, but the sea separates us by only 150 kilometres. While the ocean is often a barrier between nations, the sea acts as a bridge between us and lies at the heart of our shared future,” the PM said.

PM Modi said the names India, Indonesia, and the Indian Ocean themselves bear witness to deep-rooted connection.

The PM emphasised the civilisational, democratic, and maritime ties between India and Indonesia, saying the two countries have built a friendship that continues to grow stronger with time.

The Prime Minister also thanked the people and the government of Indonesia for their warm reception and hospitality and called the visit one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

Earlier after arrival, Prime Minister Modi held delegation-level talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a range of sectors, including security, technology, education, and culture.

‘Democratic values and unity in diversity common strengths of both countries’

Addressing a joint press conference after the talks, PM Modi said that democratic values and unity in diversity remain common strengths of both countries.

India will support the development of Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs), helping the country modernise its electoral framework ahead of its 2029 elections.

The Prime Minister had also noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between India and Indonesia in 2018 is entering a new phase.

He further reiterated India’s continued support for ASEAN centrality, stating that stronger India-Indonesia cooperation contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto.

Indonesia also conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi its highest civilian honour, the ‘Bintang Adipurna’, reflecting the growing depth of ties between the two nations.